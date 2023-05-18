Marjorie Taylor Greene Runs Away When AOC Walks Up On Her Confrontation With Jamaal Bowman

Facebook

As Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) was telling George Santos (R-NY) to have some dignity and resign, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) showed up to try to bully Bowman but fled when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Video:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who heckled George Santos mid Santos-gaggle moments ago, in a tiff with MTG outside the Capitol steps. AOC comes up at the end: “She ain’t worth it bro” pic.twitter.com/R5L20WvhFK — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 17, 2023

Bowman heckled Santos as he spoke to the media on the Capitol steps by telling him to have some dignity and resign. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rolled up, so Bowman told her that the Republican Party is hanging by a thread and they needed to expel Santos. Greene responded by claiming that Republicans need to save America by impeaching Biden.

Greene started ranting about Democrats losing migrant children, and said “Let me tell you something, Jamaal, not very smart. You should pay attention.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came up to Bowman, patted him on the back, and said, “She ain’t worth it, bro.”

Bowman was trying to have a conversation with Greene about saving their party, because Rep. Bowman understands that the United States system of governance needs two functioning political parties. Greene responded that Republicans needed to save America by impeaching President Biden. When Bowman brought up guns and saving children, Greene responded by talking about closing the border, and Democrats losing migrant children, which was Trump, not Biden.

Rep. Greene isn’t worth it, but she has been elevated by the Republican Party and that makes her dangerous.

The main reason why America faces the catastrophic possibility of a default in a few weeks is that Republicans like Rep. Greene are living in their own reality.

Republicans have gone beyond not being interested in governing to refusing to acknowledge facts. Without agreement on facts, problems can’t be agreed upon, and compromise will not be reached.