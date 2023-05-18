Marjorie Taylor Greene says being called a white supremacist is the same as the n-word

Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was personally offended at being called a white supremacist because that is the same as being called the n-word

Video:

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that when people like Jamaal Bowman call her a white supremacist it's "like calling a person a color the n-word" "His physical mannerisms are aggressive … I feel threatened by him," Greene adds of Bowman pic.twitter.com/c0JtNN0Z5R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2023

Greene said, “Jamaal Bowman shouting at the top of his lungs. Cursing. Calling me a horrible name, calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to. That is like calling a person of color the n-word, which should never happen. Calling me a white supremacist is equal to that, and that is wrong.”

Rep. Greene later claimed that Rep. Bowman was cursing at her and leading the mob against her. She later claimed that Bowman approached her on the Capitol steps and was yelling, and showing physically aggressive mannerisms.

The video tells a different story than what Greene is trying to sell. The video shows Greene, not intimidated by sticking her finger in the New York congressman’s face and fueling the confrontation.

Being called a white supremacist is not the same as the n-word. Never in US history has there been the enslavement of white supremacists, the treatment of them as property, and never have supremacists been beaten, raped, tortured, and lynched.

If Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t want to be called a white supremacist, she should stop speaking at white supremacist events and starting a white supremacy caucus in the House.

Claiming that white supremacist equals the n-word is one of the most racist things that Greene could have as confirmation of her beliefs.