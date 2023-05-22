James Comer Admits His Biden Investigations Are Really About The 2024 Election

Facebook

Republican James Comer just gave away the game much like Kevin McCarthy did years ago when he admitted that the seemingly endless Benghazi investigations into Hillary Clinton were political and meant to harm her in the public’s eye.

On Fox News, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) linked his investigation into President Joe Biden’s finances with his poll numbers against Trump and therefore, the upcoming election.

Video:

Host: So do you think that because of your investigation, that is what’s moved this needle with the media?

Comer: Absolutely. There’s no question. You look at the polling and right now Donald Trump is seven points ahead of Joe Biden and trending upward.Joe Biden’s trending downward.

And I believe that the media’s looking around, scratching their head, and they’re realizing the American people are keeping up with our investigation and they realize something’s wrong here.

Years ago when now Speaker McCarthy made a similar Freudian slip/gaffe/brag depending upon who you ask, Republicans ran away from him in all directions. But the Age of Trump ushered in shamelessness as the top Republican value, and so we shouldn’t wait for Republicans to repeat the distancing that was necessary in 2015 to save face.

White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams commented on Twitter, “Yes, we have said these House Republican “investigations” are politically-motivated stunts. But don’t take our word for it.Just listen to @JamesComer himself.”

The ads write themselves. The question is, will the media find this admission as compelling as they do Joe Biden’s age and will the American public even be paying attention?