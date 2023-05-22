After Finding Nothing On Biden, Jim Jordan Wants To Investigate Hillary Clinton

Facebook

Since his investigation into President Biden is a bust, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan wants to investigate Hillary Clinton.

Video of Jordan:

Jordan was asked by Bartiromo about investigating Hillary Clinton based on the Durham report and he answered, “We’re going to talk with our lawyers. We’re going to talk with speaker McCarthy on where we proceed from here. In fact are there people that were that were highlighted in the Durham investigation and the Durham report that we need to talk to on the Judiciary Committee we’re going to give that a good hard look but nothing is off the table because it is critical the American people understand how their government their agencies have been turned on them the taxpayer and we get all the facts out there.”

Rep. Jordan’s potential pivot of focus to Hillary Clinton is an admission that his Biden investigation, and his investigation into the ‘weaponization of government’ have been total failures.

When Republicans fail to find anything relevant to President Biden, their first move is always to go back to Hillary Clinton.

Clinton isn’t running for president in 2024. Donald Trump tried running against Hillary Clinton in 2020 and that didn’t work out so well.

Democrats will be thrilled if Jim Jordan and Donald Trump make the 2024 presidential campaign about Hillary Clinton.

Jordan has nothing, so he is retreating back to the GOP Hillary bunker.