Ron DeSantis Embraces Nikki Haley’s Failed Ageist Strategy

Gov. Ron DeSantis has decided that his strategy to contrast himself with Trump will be to run around the country to show he’s not old.

CNN reported, “People familiar with the DeSantis campaign blueprint, however, indicated the Florida governor would soon launch a relentless blitz of campaign appearances in key swing states, intended to contrast his energy with that of his older rivals, Trump and President Joe Biden.”

Nikki Haley has already been out on the campaign trail playing the age card at every opportunity. On Fox News, Haley had this to say about Biden, “He announced that he’s running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

Ron DeSantis doesn’t have a compelling vision for America. He doesn’t have an interesting back story or anything to offer that is unique or special. DeSantis’s message comes down to the fact that he is not Donald Trump, and he is not a senior citizen.

Gov. DeSantis is looking more and more like the doomed presidential campaign of former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who was also a Republican who looked a lot better on paper to Republican primary voters than the reality of his campaign turned out to be.

Bullies aren’t beaten with subtle messages like lots of campaign stops to show energy. Bullies like Trump are beaten with confrontation, and so far DeSantis has shown no ability to stand up to Trump.