What Trump’s Letter To Merrick Garland Really Means

Trump’s lawyers struck a vastly different tone in a letter requesting a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland. The change in tone suggests that a Jack Smith indictment is coming soon.

Trump’s letter, which he posted on Truth Social:

Per a letter he posted on Truth Social, Trump's attorneys John Rowley & James Trusty have written to Attorney General Garland requesting a meeting “at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his… pic.twitter.com/dWMxLIKTg4 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 24, 2023

The letter reads in part, “Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly….No president of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such outrageous and unlawful fashion.”

The letter is a publicity stunt. Attorney General Garland will not meet with the former president’s lawyers because doing so would undermine Special Counsel Jack Smith. Meeting with Trump’s team would also give Donald Trump what he wants most. Trump has spent months trying to link the classified documents investigation to President Biden and his administration.

The appointment of the special counsel is designed to remove any conflicts of interest from the investigation.

Trump needs the perception of political motivations to discredit the indictment that is likely coming against him.

The letter would not have been sent if the former president and his lawyers did not think that Jack Smith was preparing to indict the former president soon.

The Department of Justice has long said that they seek to wrap up the classified documents investigation and the 1/6 investigation before the 2024 presidential election campaign begins.

The first Republican presidential primary debate is in August, which means that a federal criminal indictment of Donald Trump could be coming soon.