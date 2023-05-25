Jim Jordan To Try To Defund The FBI To Protect Trump

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said that House Republicans are working on legislation to defund the FBI.

Video:

Jordan said when asked about funding for the FBI by Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business:

Here’s an easy one. They want a new facility that’s going to cost hundreds of millions of dollars no way no way should we sign off on that so there’s one easy one right off the bat then we should say no funds in this in this appropriation can be used in any way to retaliate against whistleblowers.

We should put other restrictions on the funds. If you’re doing any type of encouraging of Big Tech to censor. You can’t use taxpayer money for that so we should put all kinds of what we call riders, language that limits how they can spend American tax dollars that should be part of this process too we are currently working on that language we think it’s real important to get them in those appropriation bills.

Jordan’s reason for defunding the FBI is to stop the investigation into Donald Trump. The fake whistleblower and all of the other excuses that he mentioned play into the conspiracy theories that there is a government plot to get former president Trump.

Rep. Jordan’s investigations have flopped. Jordan has turned up nothing and his weaponization of government subcommittee has been a farce, so Trump’s allies are going to attempt to use their power as the House majority to stop the FBI and send a message to the Department of Justice.

Any riders that House Republicans put in appropriations bills to help or protect Trump will be ripped out by the Senate, but the corruption runs so deep in the House that Jim Jordan is willing to jeopardize national security to protect Trump.