GOP In Chaos: Fox News Blasts Trump After He Attacks Kaleigh McEnany

After Trump attacked his former press secretary Kaleigh McEnany, Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade criticized Trump.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Kayleigh “Milktoast” McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews. I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!

The obvious misspelling of milquetoast aside, Trump’s attack on his own former press secretary did not sit well with McEnany’s long-time employer Fox News.

On Fox and Friends, Brian Kilmeade called Trump’s attack on McEnany insane and said that she was one of the best press secretaries ever.

Ron DeSantis has landed in the Republican presidential primary with a three-fingered pudding thud, so Trump appears to feel emboldened to run wild. Kilmeade’s on-air defense of McEnany indicates that Rupert Murdoch wants to get rid of Trump.

The Republican Party has been reduced to a pile of crazed chaos. DeSantis is wandering around the country, seemingly oblivious that he is trailing Trump by roughly 30 points as he attempts to win the Republican Party nomination while not criticizing the former president.

Trump’s family members are threatening DeSantis. Republican nobodies are contemplating entering the presidential primary and clogging the field, making it even easier for Trump to win.

However, the most deranged thought of all might be that this party could get its act together and beat Joe Biden and the Democrats in 2024.

The Republican Party is a trainwreck, and Donald Trump is behind the wheel.