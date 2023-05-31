Hakeem Jeffries Announces That He Will Support Debt Limit Bill

Facebook

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced his support for the debt limit bill.

Video:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries backs the debt limit agreement ahead of the vote tonight: “I made clear that I'm gonna support the legislation that is on the floor today and that I support it without hesitation, reservation, or trepidation.” pic.twitter.com/3A6TtoelsN — The Recount (@therecount) May 31, 2023

Jeffries said, “I made clear that I’m gonna support the legislation that is on the floor today and that I support it without hesitation, reservation, or trepidation. Not because it’s perfect, but in divided government, we of course can’t allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good. Was very thoughtful comprehensive, clear-eyed discussion about the moment we are in and of course about the importance of avoiding a catastrophic default.”

Jeffries was on the sidelines and did not take part in the negotiations. His support for the bill makes it a virtual lock that Democrats will have enough votes to get it over the line and through the House on Wednesday night.

The real intrigue is in how many Republicans will vote against the bill, and what that means for Kevin McCarthy’s future as Speaker of the House.

If a majority of House Republicans do not vote for this bill, the momentum behind launching a motion to vacate to remove McCarthy as speaker will grow. House Republicans are aware that Kevin McCarthy got them nothing, and bargained away any future leverage that they will have for the next two years.

The rage is growing on the right, and it will be fascinating to see if this is the moment that launches the beginning of the end for Kevin McCarthy.