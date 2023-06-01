Trump Is The Most Hated Brand In The United States

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Donald Trump’s company is the most hated brand in America. Think of the company that you despise dealing with, and then realize that they are more popular than Trump.

According to the 2023 Axios Harris Poll Reputation Rankings, the Trump Organization is the most hated brand in the US. Second, is bankrupt crypto currency FTX, followed by Fox Corporation, Twitter, and Meta.

Four of these five brands have one thing in common. They either cater to or have affiliated themselves with Republicans and the far right.

This news comes as no surprise to those who have been following the Trump Organization’s tumultuous history. From allegations of fraud and tax evasion to a string of bankruptcies, the Trump Organization has long been associated with controversy and scandal, but the main reason for the hatred of the brand is Donald Trump himself.

The Trump Organization’s unpopularity is not just a problem for the company itself. It also has broader implications for the Republican Party, which has long been associated with the Trump brand.

As the most hated brand in the United States, the Trump Organization has become a liability for the Republican Party and a symbol of everything that is wrong with the GOP.

The broader message is that anybody who climbs into bed with the Republican Party is also getting Trump. As he and his family are fond of saying Trump is the Republican Party, and the idea of the party nominating the head of the most hated brand in America and still being confused as to why they continue to lose elections is the most logic defying in American politics.