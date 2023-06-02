Biden Hits A Home Run In First Oval Office Address

Facebook

President Biden explained his vision for America, got in a shot at Trump, and firmly planted himself as an ally of regular Americans in his first Oval Office address.

President Biden talked about the need for bipartisanship in America:

Biden, "I have signed more than 350 bipartisan laws thus far, in 2 1/2 years. Including historic law that rebuilds America, so we can rank number one in the world in infrastructure instead of where we are ranked now, number 13." pic.twitter.com/StfxOzpPyK — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 2, 2023

Biden took on Trump’s fiscal fantasies without saying the former president’s name, “We’re all in a much more fiscally responsible course than the one I inherited when I took office four years ago. When I came to office, the deficit had increased every year the previous four years. And nearly $8 trillion was added to the national debt in the last administration. And now we’re turning things around. That’s good for America. ”

President Biden later said that he was coming after wealthy tax cheats:

We also have to raise revenue and go after tax cheats and make sure everybody is paying their fair share. No one, I promise, no one making less than $400,000 a year will pay a penny more in federal taxes. But like most of you at home, I know the federal tax system isn’t fair. That’s why I kept my commitment again that no one earning less than $400,000 a year will pay a penny more in federal taxes.

That’s why last year, I secured more funding for more IRS funding to go after wealthy tax cheats. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, it is nonpartisan, says this bill will bring in $150 billion and other outside experts expect it would save as much as $400 billion, because it’s forcing people to pay their fair share.

Republicans may not like it. I’m going to make sure the wealthy pay their fair share. I’m also proposing closing over a dozen special interest tax loopholes for big oil, crypto traders, hedge fund billionaires, saving taxpayers billions of dollars. Republicans defended every single one of these special interest loopholes, every single one. I’m going to be coming back, and with your help, I’m going to win.

Video of Biden on taxes:

Biden argues for going after wealthy tax cheats, "We also have to raise revenue and go after tax cheats and make sure everybody is paying their fair share." pic.twitter.com/Kvau3eke01 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 2, 2023

The Biden Oval Office Address Was A Homerun

The address was only about fifteen minutes long. Just a few minutes were devoted to the budget deal. President Biden was laying the groundwork for the 2024 election, and his remarks demonstrated both the strength of his record and his true populist vision for the future.

Biden reminded the vast majority of Americans who aren’t millionaires and billionaires that he is on their side.

Trump didn’t get the elevation and oxygen that he craves, but Biden drew a clear contrast with the former president.

You couldn’t ask for anything more out of a brief address.

The Republican Party can’t get out of its own way enough to agree to hold presidential primary debates. In contrast, President Biden knows who he is and where he wants to take the country in the future.

Anyone who underestimates Biden does so at their own risk.