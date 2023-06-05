DCCC Launches Aggressive Billboard Campaign to Flip Competitive House Districts

Facebook

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has launched a new billboard campaign targeting 12 vulnerable House Republicans who represent districts won by President Biden in the 2020 election. The billboards aim to hold these Republicans accountable for their refusal to condemn the former president’s call to “defund the DOJ and FBI.”

The billboards will be displayed in some of the most competitive House districts in the country, including those represented by Reps. David Schweikert (AZ-01), Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06), John Duarte (CA-13), David Valadao (CA-22), Mike Garcia (CA-27), Michelle Steel (CA-45), Tom Kean Jr. (NJ-07), George Santos (NY-03), Anthony D’Esposito (NY-04), Mike Lawler (NY-17), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), and Jen Kiggans (VA-02).

These Republicans have been identified as increasingly vulnerable, as they represent districts that voted for President Biden in the 2020 election. The DCCC hopes that by targeting these Republicans, they can hold them accountable for their failure to condemn the former president’s dangerous rhetoric.

The billboard campaign is just one part of the DCCC’s efforts to flip these competitive House districts in the 2022 midterm elections. The DCCC is working to build a strong coalition of voters who are committed to electing Democrats who will fight for their values and priorities.

The DCCC’s Executive Director, Lucinda Guinn, said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Republicans in these districts have a choice to make: they can either continue to stand with the former president and his dangerous rhetoric, or they can stand with their constituents and fight for their priorities. We’re confident that voters in these districts will choose the latter, and we’re committed to helping them elect Democrats who will fight for their values.”

The billboard campaign is just the beginning of what is sure to be a heated and competitive election cycle. With control of the House of Representatives at stake, both parties are gearing up for a fierce battle. The DCCC’s efforts to target vulnerable House Republicans is just one example of the strategies that will be employed in the coming months as both parties fight for control of Congress.