Ron DeSantis Could Be Joining Trump As GOP Perp Walkers As Texas Sheriff Recommends Criminal Charges For Migrant Kidnapping

A Texas sheriff has recommended to the district attorney that criminal charges be filed concerning Ron DeSantis’s scheme of kidnapping migrants and sending them to blue areas.

The Miami Herald reported:

According to a statement provided to the Miami Herald, the Bexar County Sheriff completed the criminal investigation into the on-the-ground operation that allegedly lured migrants onto the flights with false promises of jobs and opportunities on the other end. “The case filed includes both felony and misdemeanor charges of Unlawful Restraint,” according to the statement. “At this”time, the case is being reviewed by the DA’s office Once an update is available, it will be provided to the public.”

….

Handing the case over to prosecutors is a critical juncture in a criminal probe that could snare some of DeSantis’ top aides. The migrant relocation program was overseen by DeSantis’ chief of staff, James Uthmeier, and public safety czar Larry Keefe.

Documents in other migrant flights arranged by the state of Florida show that DeSantis potentially broke federal law by lying to migrants about the aid that they would receive if they got onboard the fights.

Gov. DeSantis was behind a scheme to lure migrants onto airplanes and then fly them into blue areas to be dumped off with no food or aid.

Donald Trump has had a terrible legal day, and thanks to a sheriff in Texas, if the district attorney in the San Antonio area agrees, the law could soon be coming for Ron DeSantis.