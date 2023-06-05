Prosecutors Suspect Trump May Have Flooded Mar-a-Lago Room To Destroy Evidence

Facebook

Prosecutors are suspicious about a swimming pool flood a Mar-a-Lago that destroyed video logs and other evidence related to the classified documents case.

CNN reported:



While it’s unclear if the room was intentionally flooded or if it happened by mistake, the incident occurred amid a series of events that federal prosecutors found suspicious.

At least one witness has been asked by prosecutors about the flooded server room as part of the federal investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents, according to one of the sources.

The incident, which has not been previously reported, came roughly two months after the FBI retrieved hundreds of classified documents from the Florida residence and as prosecutors obtained surveillance footage to track how White House records were moved around the resort. Prosecutors have been examining any effort to obstruct the Justice Department’s investigation after Trump received a subpoena in May 2022 for classified documents.

What a coincidence. The room where all of the video logs for the resort were kept just so happened to flood two months after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago and seized hundreds of classified documents.

Trump Has A History Of Destroying Documents With Water

As president, Trump reportedly flushed documents down the toilet when he was done reading them, which is an illegal act that could be a felony.

Since an entire video surveillance room is too big to fit down a toilet, Trump may have ordered other steps to be taken to destroy evidence. The CNN story does not mention any other rooms that were flooded during the swimming pool incident, so the idea that the only flooded room was one that potentially contained evidence against Trump should raise the suspicions of prosecutors.

The Trump Organization also has a long history of destroying evidence, so this behavior would not be new or unique.

If Donald Trump ordered the destruction of evidence, it could be one more charge added to the list against him by the Department of Justice.