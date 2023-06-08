Biden Calls BS On House GOP Bribery Allegation

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

President Biden responded to the House Republican claims that he took a bribe by calling the story malarkey.

Video:

Biden was asked by reporters about the unsubstantiated allegation, and he first joked, “Where’s the money?” Then he said, “I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

The President was then asked how people can trust the Justice Department after Trump attacked it, and he answered, “Because you’ll notice I’ve never once suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do, whether to bring a charge. I’m honest.”

The document that House Republicans reviewed does not say that President Biden took a payment or a bribe.

Republicans are in for a big surprise if they think that Biden is going to sit back and allow his name and reputation to be dragged through the mud to help Donald Trump.

Biden has been in public life for more than 50 years. If he was corrupt in any way, it would have been uncovered long ago.

Republicans aren’t fooling anyone, but themselves.