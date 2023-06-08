Recuse? Trump’s Criminal Case Could End Up Before a Judge He Nominated

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Here’s a weird nugget in this unprecedented world of a former president being criminally indicted for the second time in a few months: Former president Donald Trump could end up with his criminal case assigned to a judge he nominated to the bench.

Scott MacFarlane of CBS pointed out, “All of this unprecedented news also raises the prospect a former President’s criminal case is randomly assigned to ….. a judge Trump nominated to the bench

There are Trump-nominated judges in Southern District of Florida, including Miami”. This was posted over a link to this announcement after the Senate confirmed Roy Kalman Altman to serve as a federal district court judge for the Southern District of Florida.

Florida is not a bastion of law and order these days, so anything is possible but it’s also not a given that even if this were to happen, it would mean the judge would let this fact interfere in her or his judgment.

Not every judge is as crooked as some of our Supreme Court justices appear to be. Imagine a judge that might actually recuse given the potential for the appearance of a conflict of interest.

No matter how this shakes out, it is now a fact that the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination is now a two times indicted, two times impeached criminal defendant, who was also found liable in yet another case for sexual assault.

Trump is apparently confused himself over his many potential criminal charges, as he isn’t sure which alleged crime he has been indicted for this time. Is it his violent, deadly attempted coup? Is it the Espionage Act? Is it falsifying business records? Is it interfering in an election in Georgia? It’s easy to get confused.

Donald Trump is innocent until proven guilty. He denies any wrong doing and has proclaimed himself an “innocent man.” The former president immediately sent out a fundraising plea noting the criminal charges.

Even if he isn’t found guilty, it’s impossible to avoid the elephant in the room: Couldn’t Republicans find anyone better than this man? Apparently not. This is who their base wants, and this is who the modern day Republican Party is: a repeat criminal defendant screaming about witch hunts.

If this scenario happens, it would be best for the country for the judge to recuse. Donald Trump has already divided this country enough; we don’t need the appearance of more special favors being done for him. The law must be applied without fear or favor.

No one is above the law.