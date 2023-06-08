Trump Charges Include Violation Of The Espionage Act

Facebook

“Espionage Act,” Ryan Goodman, former Special Counsel at the Department of Defense wrote above a detailed description of the charges in the indictment against former president Donald Trump, which include “willful retention of national defense information.”

“* Espionage Act * ABC News: The charges include “willful retention of national defense information.” (As I have long predicted.) That offense fits the alleged conduct, a perfect match,” Goodman wrote.

Katherine Faulders of ABC News reported, “We’re learning from our sources that there appear to be at least seven counts here. This ranges from everything from the willful retention of national defense information to conspiracy to a scheme to conceal, to false statements and representations.”

The New York Times reported, “Mr. Trump was charged with a total of seven counts, including willfully retaining national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements and an obstruction of justice conspiracy, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Goodman linked to a model prosecution memo written by top legal names Andrew Weissmann, Ryan Goodman, Joyce Vance, Norman L. Eisen, Fred Wertheimer, Siven Watt, E. Danya Perry, Joshua Stanton and Joshua Kolb at Just Security. The legal scholars pointed out in this June 2nd piece, “Those past cases show that to decline to bring charges against Trump would be treating him far more favorably than other defendants, including those who were charged for less egregious conduct than his.”

It is absolutely terrifying and sobering to consider the idea that a former U.S. President and current front runner for the Republican Party presidential nomination is charged with violating the Espionage Act. No matter which side of the aisle from which you come, this is a grave and deeply troubling juncture in U.S. political history.

The willful retention of defense information is chilling given the people adjacent to world leaders who’ve traipsed through Mar-A-Lago and the current state of world affairs as fascism encroaches globally.

Donald Trump maintains that he is innocent and has done nothing wrong. He is fundraising off of this indictment.

Trump’s campaign slogan of “Make America Great Again” is taking on an eerie tone given the accusations he faces, especially of violating the Espionage Act. That is the opposite of making America great, again; it is endangering America.