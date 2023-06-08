Trump Has A Titanic Meltdown Over Looming Jack Smith Indictment

Facebook

With news swirling that Special Counsel Jack Smith could indict him at any time, Donald Trump is coming totally unglued on social media.

In an all caps late night rant, Trump wrote:

SHOCKING! ONE OF THE TOP PROSECUTORS AT THE DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE WAS REPORTEDLY SO OBSESSED WITH “GETTING TRUMP” THAT HE TRIED TO BRIBE & INTIMIDATE A LAWYER REPRESENTING SOMEONE BEING TARGETED & HARASSED TO FALSELY ACCUSE & FABRICATE A STORY ABOUT PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP & A CRIME THAT DOESN’T EXIST. THIS CRIMINAL & SALACIOUS ACT FROM WITHIN THE DOJ HAS BROUGHT SHAME & EMBARRASSMENT TO THIS ONCE GREAT & RESPECTED INSTITUTION. BECAUSE OF THIS, THERE IS NOW EXTREME TURMOIL INSIDE THE DOJ…..

Page 2. A TOP OVERZEALOUS & DISHONEST DOJ PROSECUTOR OFFERED A WITNESS’ LAWYER AN IMPORTANT “JUDGESHIP” IN THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IF HIS CLIENT “FLIPS” ON PRESIDENT TRUMP, WHO HAS DONE NOTHING WRONG! THE HIGHLY RESPECTED LAWYER WAS INCENSED & DISGUSTED AT THIS CORRUPT & ILLEGAL OFFER. THE FAKE “CASE” AGAINST ME MUST BE IMMEDIATELY DROPPED, AND THE INSPECTOR GENERAL SHOULD LAUNCH AN INVESTIGATION INTO THIS & THE MANY OTHER ALL TOO OBVIOUS WRONGDOINGS & CRIMES TAKING PLACE AT THE DOJ & FBI!

Earlier, Trump posted on Truth Social:

Wow, this is turning out to be the greatest & most vicious instance of ELECTION INTERFERENCE in the history of our Country. Remember, I’m leading DeSanctimonious BIG in the Polls but, more importantly, I’m leading Biden by a lot. Also, & perhaps most importantly, they are launching all of the many ￼Fake Investigations against me RIGHT SMACK IN THE MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN, something which is unheard of & not supposed to happen. DOJ, FBI, NEW YORK A.G., NEW YORK D.A., ATLANTA D.A. FASCISTS ALL!

Trump followed up the above rant with a claim that no one has told him that he is being indicted:

Donald Trump is clearly scared. His own people are stating that the Justice Department notified the former president and told him that he is a target who is likely facing indictment. When Trump denies that something is going to happen, that means that it probably definitely going to happen.

Trump has lived his entire life using his money to exert control and power over others, but he has no control or power over Special Counsel Jack Smith, so he trying to attack the credibility of the potential case against him with unfounded allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

The bigger the meltdown, the more likely the news is going to be terrible for Trump, and judging from his most recent blowups, Trump’s biggest fear that he would be federally charged and go to prison is close to coming true.