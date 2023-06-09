Jack Smith Sends A Crushing Message To Trump’s GOP Defenders

Facebook

Jack Smith discussed the indictment and alleged crimes in the case as a matter of protecting America and the American system of justice. His message makes Trump and his defenders look un-American.

Video:

Smith said in brief remarks to reporters:

Today an indictment was unsealed charging Donald J. Trump with felony violations of our national security laws as well as participating in a conspiracy to obstruct justice. This indictment was voted by a grand jury of citizens in the southern district of Florida, and I invite everyone to read it in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged. The men and women of the united States intelligence community and our armed forces dedicate their lives to protecting our nation and its people. Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States, and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk. Adherence to the rule of law is a bedrock principle of the Department of Justice, and our nation’s commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world. We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone. Applying those laws, collecting facts, that’s what determines the outcome of an investigation, nothing more and nothing less.

The prosecutors in my office are among the most talented and experienced in the Department of Justice. They have investigated this case adhering to the highest ethical standards and they will continue to do so as this case proceeds. It’s very important for me to note that the defendants in this case must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. To that end, my office will seek a speedy trial in this matter consistent with the public interest and the rights of the accused. We very much look forward to presenting our case to a jury of citizens in the southern district of Florida.

Trump’s mishanding of classified documents is a national security issue, and those who are defending Trump’s conduct are jeopardizing national security while also spreading the notion that in the United States the law should not apply equally to everyone.

By framing his case in values based and patriotic terms, Smith is sending a message to Trump’s partisans who are trying to smear him, the evidence, prosecutors, and the case.

A subtext of the trial of Donald J. Trump will be the question of what kind of nation the United States will be?

Are we a nation that protects our troops and stands for equal application of the law to all, or are we a country where wealth and fame mean different rules?

Jack Smith is making his case, and in the process, and those who defend Trump are revealing their true un-American colors.