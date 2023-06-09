Mark Levin Nearly Strokes Out On Fox Over Trump Potentially Spending The Rest Of His Life In Prison

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Fox News is not taking Trump’s indictment well, as Mark Levin nearly had a stroke while discussing Trump potentially spending the rest of his life in prison.

Video:

Fox's Mark Levin: "President Trump is 76 years old. If the Department of Justice gets its way, he will die in federal prison." pic.twitter.com/wH2gUJtWiM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 9, 2023

Levin said on Hannity, “President Trump is 76 years old. If the Department of Justice gets its way, he will die in federal prison. Just by one of these counts conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice which has a 20-year sentence…Merrick Garland is a mob lawyer..Jack Reed (Smith) is a rogue Soviet style prosecutor. The Presidential Records Act is not a criminal statute. It was never meant to be. The Espionage Act of 1917 was passed under Woodrow Wilson, another corrupt president.”

Mark Levin closed by arguing that this is a document case and there is no crime here.

Fox News is trying to scare its viewers into getting off the couch and taking it to the streets by telling them that Donald Trump could go to prison for the rest of his life.

Things have gotten real when Woodrow Wilson is catching strays on Fox News because they are upset that Donald Trump might get locked up.

Fox News is hysterical over Trump getting indicted to the point where Mark Levin might need to seek medical attention because he is so upset over Trump potentially getting locked up for the rest of his life.