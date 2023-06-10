Trump Faceplants In Georgia And Offers No Indictment Defense

Facebook

Trump’s first remarks since being federally indicted were a mix of stale lines and tactics that revealed his inability to defend his actions.

This is how stale Trump’s attacks were:

Trump offers the same tired attacks, lies, and excuses that he has been using for seven years in response to being federally indicted. pic.twitter.com/ZClAOKFC8H — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 10, 2023

Trump said, “The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration has weaponized the Department of Justice. We’ll go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country, many people have said that, Democrats have even said it. This vicious persecution is a travesty of justice.”

Trump attacked the prosecutor:

Trump: Deranged Jack Smith. I watched him yesterday go up and talk.. He was shaking. He was so scared. He didn’t want to be there because ultimately these are cowards pic.twitter.com/llB3bHSxUO — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2023

The former president yelled about the FBI knocking over his stolen boxes:

Trump on his indictment: "Actually, I thought it was, I was impressed. It looked so orderly and nice. Somehow somebody turned over one of the boxes. Did you see that? I said, I wonder who did that — did the FBI do that?" pic.twitter.com/OfnpVvvOYk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2023

There was the usual talk about Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden and why they should be prosecuted.

It was all here.

All of the classic Trump goalpost shifting, deflection, self-pity, and blame of others.

If you have heard Trump talk about his previous scandals, you’ve heard all of this before.

What was missing was an explanation that might hold up in court for why he took the documents.

Because I wanted to, and I think the documents are mine are not legal defenses. Donald Trump has nothing. It speaks to how pathetic his primary opposition is that he can be under federal indictment, flailing in his speeches, and none of the other GOP presidential candidates are close to him.