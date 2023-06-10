Trump Showing Maps Of North Korea To Kid Rock Looks A Lot Different After Indictment

Facebook

The story that Trump showed maps of North Korea to Kid Rock in the Oval Office looks a lot more criminal after the Jack Smith indictment.

Here is Rock on Tucker Carlson in 2022 telling the North Korea story:

Kid Rock described Trump being the Oval Office and whipping out maps. Rock responded, “And I’m like – I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to be like in on this s**t?’

Trump asked the ‘musician,’ “What do you think we should do about North Korea?’ Kid Rock told Carlson, “I’m like, what? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this. I make dirty records sometimes. What the f**k am I doing here?’

Funny enough, ‘what the f–k am I doing here’ is the same response many people have had at a Kid Rock concert.

A story that the right found charming, and it alarmed everyone else because the guy who managed to screw up combining Werewolf of London and Sweet Home Alabama into the same song was solicited for advice on how to deal with North Korea.

Now that Trump has been indicted for violations of the Espionage Act, his behavior with Kid Rock can be identified as part of a pattern. Trump was always trying to impress others by showing them things they weren’t supposed to see.

As president, Trump leaked and mishandled classified info regularly, but when he no longer had the protections of the presidency to hide behind, his behavior became criminal, and when the government asked for the documents back, he is alleged to have committed a whole new set of crimes, and that is why we are where we are today.

Donald Trump was jeopardizing the country for a long time until he finally got caught.