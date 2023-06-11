Rep. Dan Goldman: There’s Real Potential Trump Goes To Jail

Rep. Dan Goldman says Trump could go to jail.

Former federal prosecutor and now congressman Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) said that Trump could be facing jail time if he is convicted in the classified documents case.

Goldman was asked by Jen Psaki about potential jail time for Trump, “ Well it should not be whatever the maximum sentences. There are sentencing guidelines that govern sentencing, and which will be dramatically less than the total, you know, statutory maximum of all of these crimes combined. You know, there is real potential, and likely jail time, if he is convicted.”

Rep. Goldman went on to say that there is concern over Judge Aileen Cannon and how she might try to shape the trial to help Trump because she has wide discretion on evidentiary rules, but if Trump is convicted, he will not get the maximum prison sentence, but he will be facing jail time. Trump is soon to be 77 years old, so it is not likely that the government would seek to lock him up for the rest of his life.

Just getting a felony conviction would probably be enough to forever remove Donald Trump from national politics.

