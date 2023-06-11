Rep. Dan Goldman: There’s Real Potential Trump Goes To Jail

Facebook

Former federal prosecutor and now congressman Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) said that Trump could be facing jail time if he is convicted in the classified documents case.

Video:

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) talks about the lawless bias toward Trump by Judge Aileen Cannon, "The concern I think for many right now is that the judge that it was assigned to is a judge that has demonstrated unusual and somewhat lawless bias towards Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/zaj2ioynUg — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 11, 2023

Goldman was asked by Jen Psaki about potential jail time for Trump, “ Well it should not be whatever the maximum sentences. There are sentencing guidelines that govern sentencing, and which will be dramatically less than the total, you know, statutory maximum of all of these crimes combined. You know, there is real potential, and likely jail time, if he is convicted.”

Rep. Goldman went on to say that there is concern over Judge Aileen Cannon and how she might try to shape the trial to help Trump because she has wide discretion on evidentiary rules, but if Trump is convicted, he will not get the maximum prison sentence, but he will be facing jail time. Trump is soon to be 77 years old, so it is not likely that the government would seek to lock him up for the rest of his life.

Just getting a felony conviction would probably be enough to forever remove Donald Trump from national politics.