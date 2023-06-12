Jamie Raskin Wrecks Kevin McCarthy’s Bathroom Defense Of Trump

Facebook

Kevin McCarthy tried to mockingly defend Trump for storing government documents in a bathroom, but Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) got to the real point.

Video:

McCarthy said when asked by reporters about Trump keeping government documents in a bathroom, “I don’t know. Is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time? A bathroom door locks.”

Raskin debunked McCarthy’s false Biden and Trump comparison on CNN, ” Well, it’s the first I’ve seen that particular defense, but is he suggesting that these boxes of classified documents got up and locked the door after people left the bathroom? I’m not quite sure I follow the logic of it. Look, the documents were unlawfully in Donald Trump’s possession which was bad enough, which is a violation of the law. But even when given the opportunity to return them to the archives, to turn them back over to the government, Trump refused to do so repeatedly. That’s what he’s being charged with. That obstruction of justice and playing that game of cat and mouse with the government.”

Republicans want to keep changing the focus of the conversation. Kevin McCarthy wants to focus on where the documents were stored. McCarthy was drawing a false equivalency between Biden and Trump with his mocking.

The difference between Biden and Trump as Rep. Raskin pointed out is that Trump had documents that he was not supposed to have, refused to give them back, and then played cat and mouse with the Department of Justice to hide his accused criminal activity.

Republicans do not want to talk about what Trump did. The GOP is deflecting and blaming others and hoping that this indictment blows over.

Democrats need to keep focusing the country on the real issue, which is Trump broke the law. Raskin was correct, and mockery can’t make the stain of Trump on the GOP come clean.