Trump’s Bad Day Gets Even Worse As Judge Allows E. Jean Carroll To Add CNN Town Hall Defamation To Lawsuit

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

A federal judge has ruled in favor of E. Jean Carroll and allowed her to amend her defamation complaint to include comments made by Trump at his CNN town hall.

The ruling:

GRANTED! Federal court allows E. Jean Carroll to amend her defamation complaint against Donald Trump to include his vile statements on CNN's Town Hall. On the same day Trump was arrested. Beauty. pic.twitter.com/4aj7ysUBib — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) June 13, 2023

Carroll is seeking additional defamation damages for comments made by Trump about her at his CNN town hall. Instead of backing off after he lost the first defamation lawsuit against Carrol, Trump doubled down by going on national television and attacking her.

The CNN town hall was a bust for everyone who was involved. The special didn’t deliver big ratings for the network. It got former CNN boss Chris Licht fired, and Trump is now facing additional damages in the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit.

Trump spent Tuesday being arrested and arraigned in Miami on 37 federal counts related to violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice, and somehow his day managed to get even worse.

If it seems like the roof is caving in on Trump, that is exactly what is happening. Decades of potentially criminal behavior seem to be catching up to him, and it is fitting that E. Jean Carroll could be the topper to one of the worst days of Donald Trump’s life.