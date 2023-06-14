Jack Smith May Have Broken Donald Trump

Facebook

Jack Smith focused on Trump during the arraignment while being cool and in control of the room. The Special Counsel’s behavior clearly got to Trump.

During his speech after the arraignment, Trump described Smith as, “The prosecutor in the case, I will call our case, is a thug. I have named him deranged Jack Smith. His record is absolutely atrocious. He does political hit jobs. You take a look at this guy. He looks like a thug. He is a raging and uncontrolled Trump hater, as is his wife.”

NBC’s Garrett Haake was in the courtroom and described a different scene, “I gotta tell you, the Jack Smith I saw in the courtroom did not look deranged. He looked in control. That was his room, after Donald Trump and his attorneys left, he went up to the prosecution table, threw an arm around the attorney and patting him on the back.”

The person who is deranged and out of control is Donald Trump.

Trump is scared and projecting his fear by turning Smith into a fire-breathing monster that is out to destroy him. Everything for Donald Trump is about trying to build a political narrative that he can control to explain away the case against him.

Trump would not even look in Jack Smith’s direction during the arraignment. The former president has entered Jack Smith’s world, and having the eyes of special counsel on him appears to have broken Donald Trump.