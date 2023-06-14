John Kelly Says Trump Is ‘Scared Sh-tless’ Over Federal Indictment

Facebook

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly called out the show that Trump put on surrounding his arraignment by saying that his former boss is ‘scared sh-tless’ over the federal indictment.

The Washington Post quoted Kelly as saying:

“He’s scared s—less,” said John Kelly, his former chief of staff. “This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable. Up until this point in his life, it’s like, I’m not going to pay you; take me to court. He’s never been held accountable before.”

Trump Is Treated The Indictment Like A Political Problem, But He Is Getting No Help From Democrats

Trump is trying to manage the indictment by treating it like it is a political problem and making it a part of the 2024 campaign. The media loves conflict, and if Democrats were to take the bait, the legacy media would treat both positions as equal and legitimize Trump’s efforts.

Democrats are refusing to politicize the indictment, which leaves Trump without an opponent, and the media lacking two sides that they can play off of each other to fill up hours of cable news programming.

Trump’s point of view by itself is boring. The former president is repeating the same attacks that he used to discredit the Stormy Daniels scandal, the Russia scandal, the Mueller investigation, two impeachments, his plot to overthrow the government after he lost the 2020 election, and his felony indictment in Manhattan.

Trump is a broken record, and without an opponent to fuel the conflict, Trump is out there lobbing bombs at no one, and not changing the subject.

Donald Trump Is Scared

Trump’s current behavior is nothing new. Donald Trump is scared, and without the platform of the presidency, he has few options to manage the situation. Since he is not president, the media doesn’t have to cover him. There aren’t any reporters who have to mandatorily show up to his events as White House reporters had to while he was in office. The calls for protests and violence have fallen flat.

The MAGA movement looks like an empty shell.

The Department of Justice is prosecuting Donald Trump and there is nothing that he can do about it.