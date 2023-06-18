Trump Spends Father’s Day Obsessing Over Federal Indictment

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Donald Trump is spending Father’s Day seemingly obsessing about potentially going to federal prison and only posted “election interference” in all caps.

Trump’s Father’s Day posting consists of reposts about his federal indictment and two words, “election interference.”

Meanwhile, the actual President Of The United States has his Twitter account posting:

Happy Father's Day to every dad, grandfather, and father figure who gives so much of themselves so their kids can live lives worthy of their dreams. Today, we celebrate all that they impart: character, lessons borne from experience, and the sacrifices made from love. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 18, 2023

Every day I feel blessed to be a dad and pop. From the Biden family to yours: Happy Father's Day, America. pic.twitter.com/NgdsAOOD8g — President Biden (@POTUS) June 18, 2023

There are currently likely more public pictures of Trump involving felony arraignments that there are of the former president with his own family.

Father’s Day and every other holiday serve as a reminder that the potential choice being offered to voters in 2024 isn’t that complicated. The country can either have a decent family man as a president or Donald Trump.

Trump shows at every moment that he is only interested in himself.

On Father’s Day, Biden’s account posts about family, children, and character. Donald Trump is posting about the federal criminal indictment that he is facing.

Presidents set the moral tone for the country, and Trump has already demonstrated the sort of tone that he set for the nation while president.

Joe Biden thinks about others. Donald Trump is only capable of thinking of himself. The fact that the first thoughts on Donald Trump’s mind on Father’s Day were election interference should tell voters everything they need to know about how to vote in 2024.