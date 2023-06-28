Nevada Secretary Of State Asked To Ban Trump From The Ballot

Facebook

Two pro-democracy groups have asked Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar to ban Trump from the ballot in the state due to inciting the 1/6 insurrection.

Free Speech For People (FSFP) and Mi Familia Vota Education Fund (MFVEF) wrote to the Nevada Secretary of State:

Your oath to support the Constitution, and the weighty responsibility entrusted to you by Nevada voters as Secretary of State, impel you to exclude Mr. Trump’s name from the list of “qualified candidates” in the presidential primary. But rather than wait until after he submits his declaration of candidacy,

with the urgency of an approaching primary election, we urge you to address this critical issue now.

Mr. Trump’s conduct encouraging the “Big Lie” of a stolen election, encouraging and inciting an insurrection, and facilitating that insurrection by refusing to intervene to stop it despite urgent requests that he do so and by supervising subordinates who actively blocked the National Guard from assisting the besieged Capitol Police, renders him ineligible for any federal office, including that of president.

So far, state officials have been reluctant to take up these challenges to the ballot status of people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump, with the suspicion being that it might appear undemocratic for state officials to remove a candidate from the ballot, but the flip side of that argument is that it is also undemocratic to attempt a coup to overthrow democracy.

As some in legacy media attempt to normalize Donald Trump and sweep what he attempted to do on 1/6 under the rug, it is important for efforts to get Trump banned from the ballot to continue. The nation can’t be allowed to forget what Donald Trump did and what he tried to do.

If any presidential candidate in US history deserved to be disqualified from the ballot, it’s Donald J. Trump.