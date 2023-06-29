Jamie Raskin Reveals Devastating Evidence That Destroys Biden Bribery Allegation

Facebook

House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has shared a transcript from the owner of Burisma that directly refutes the Biden bribery allegations.

Rep. Raskin shared this testimony with Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer in a letter.

Raskin wrote:

After receiving Mr. Zlochevsky’s responses, Mr. Parnas forwarded the document via text messages on July 8, 2019, respectively, to Mr. Giuliani and to Victoria Toensing, an attorney working in conjunction with Mr. Giuliani on his Ukrainian efforts to gather damaging information about the Bidens. Mr. Giuliani reportedly was “not satisfied” with Mr. Zlochevsky’s answers, and according to Mr. Parnas, was “furious” that Mr. Zlochevsky did not provide the factual support he wanted.

The questions and answers by Mr. Zlochevsky set forth in the document include the following:

Q: Were you aware that Hunter Biden had met at [sic] with State Department officials in both May 2015 (Blinken) and December 2015? What did you understand the purpose of those contacts were?

A: WE NEVER APPROVED OR ASKED HIM TO CONDUCT THOSE MEETINGS ON BEHALF OF BURISMA

Q: Did you ever learn why VP Joe Biden asked for Shokin to be fired as PG?

A: WE LEARNED ABOUT IT FROM NEWSPAPERS AND INTERNET. WE NEVER HAD CONTACTS WITH VP BIDEN DURING HIS VISITS TO UKRAINE.

Q: Please detail any contacts you had with VP Joe Biden and his office from 2013 through 2019. Did Hunter ever facilitate any of those contacts?

A: NO ONE FROM BURISMA EVER HAD ANY CONTACTS WITH VP BIDEN OR PEOPLE WORKING FOR HIM DURING HUNTER BIDEN’S ENGAGEMENT.

Q: Did VP Biden or his staff assist you or your company in any way with business deals or meetings with world leaders or any other assistance?

A: NO

Q: Did you ever become aware of documents suggesting $900k was paid to Hunter Biden for “lobbying” his father?

A: NO

These statements directly contradict and refute the allegations in the Form FD-1023. They are further evidence of former Attorney General Barr’s own warning that “[t]here are a lot of agendas in the Ukraine, there are a lot of cross-currents, and we can’t take anything we receive from the Ukraine at face value.”

As Senator Johnson who, as Chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, led Senate Republicans’ 2020 investigation into the allegations involving Burisma recently conceded in discussing the information in the Form FD-1023: “That’s what this person says, but again, take that with a grain of salt. This could be coming from a very corrupt oligarch who could be making this stuff up.

The Transcript Of The Burisma Owner’s Interview Came From Associates Of Rudy Giuliani

The allegation is bogus. It came from Rudy Giuliani through a Russian operative in Ukraine. The reason why House Republicans can provide no proof to support their claims is that the bribery never happened. The allegation is Russian misinformation.

Chair Comer and the Oversight Committee Republicans are combing through bank records and trying to find any shreds that they can link together to build a conspiracy theory.

Debunking the bribery allegation is important because it is the basis that House Republicans intend to use as the foundation for their potential Biden impeachment investigation.

Republicans may try to impeach Joe Biden over something that never happened because Rudy Giuliani said it did.

The evidence that Rep, Raskin shared proves that the real scandal here isn’t Biden bribery, but House Republicans attempting to abuse their power to drum up false impeachment charges against the President Of The United States. Impeachment was never intended to be used in this manner, and Republicans are committing a crime against our very system of governance with this partisan hackery.