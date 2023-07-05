Trump Election Lawyer Lin Wood Agrees To Retire To Avoid Disbarment

Facebook

Attorney Lin Wood, who was part of Trump’s legal team that tried to overturn the 2020 election has agreed to retire from practicing law to avoid disbarment.

Here is Lin’s letter agreeing to retire:

Lin Wood, who was part of the Trump legal team attempting to overturn the election, has agreed to permanent retirement from the practice of law rather than his likely disbarment. pic.twitter.com/kLeC8gOVXU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 5, 2023

Lin Wood was part of Trump’s election legal team, along with names like Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Guiliani, that are all facing sanctions and disbarment for their attacks on the democratic process by trying to use the courts to push baseless lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Wood has also been accused of assaulting two of his former colleagues, and Wood tweeted calling for the execution of Mike Pence.

For the moment, Donald Trump has gotten away with his big lie, and he continues to make false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, but in the meantime, those who did Trump’s dirty work, like Lin Wood, are watching their careers come to an end.

While the criminal justice system has moved slowly to punish those at the top of the plot to overturn the 2020 election, the rest of the legal system has punished those who tried to use the courts to steal an election that Donald Trump did not win and legitimately lost by a large margin.