Melania Trump Gets Busted In Six Figure Super PAC Grift

A Donald Trump-linked folded super PAC paid his wife Melania Trump $155,000 for design consulting, which involved picking out flowers and tableware for a dinner.

The New York Times reported:

Instead, the super PAC’s report showed two payments, for $125,000 and $30,000, to “Designer’s Management Agency,” which lists Ms. Trump as a client on its website. The payments were made on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2021; in the new disclosure, Mr. Trump reported that Ms. Trump was paid $155,000 on Dec. 2, 2021.

…

A representative for the new group, who declined to be identified by name, said that Ms. Trump had been hired through her agency for “design consulting” for the old super PAC’s dinner and that her responsibilities included choosing tableware, arranging settings and picking floral arrangements. The representative said the fee was $125,000, and the second $30,000 payment was for additional services rendered out of the scope of the first contract.

The PAC that paid Melania Trump is different from the PAC that was started based on the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen. The Save America leadership PAC is currently under federal investigation for potential fraud.

As Donald Trump’s business fortunes have declined, he and his family have turned to political donations for cash. Melania Trump is not an expert designer or an adviser. As first lady, Melania Trump’s legacy includes destroying the White House Rose Garden and a rant about not giving a f–k about Christmas.

How Melania Trump was getting paid is similar to how the Trump family allegedly stole money from the presidential inauguration committee.

It is a con with seemingly all of the adult Trump family members in on the grift.