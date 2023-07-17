Democrats Are About To Spring A George Santos Trap On House Republicans

Facebook

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) will introduce a privileged resolution that will force Republicans to vote on censuring Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

Via NBC News:

Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres plans to introduce a resolution Monday to censure embattled Republican New York Rep. George Santos for his misleading comments about his education, work history and family background during his successful campaign for Congress in 2020, a spokesperson said.

The resolution from Torres, also of New York, will be privileged, meaning the Republican-controlled House must act on it. Once Torres calls for a vote on the measure, it must be voted on or “tabled” (effectively killing it) within 48 hours.

The GOP’s George Santos Problem Is Not Going Away

Since it only takes four Republicans to vote for censure for Rep, Santos to be censured, there is a very good chance that the resolution passes. The clock is ticking on the House Ethics Committee which has 60 days to issue a recommendation on Santos.

If the Ethics Committee recommends expulsion, Speaker McCarthy will need to hold an expulsion vote. McCarthy avoided the expulsion previously by kicking the many alleged crimes of Santos over to the Ethics Committee.

George Santos is currently under federal criminal indictment for counts including money laundering and wire fraud.

Rep. Santos should not be in the House of Representatives, but until voters do what Kevin McCarthy won’t and kick him to the curb, censure is a way to ensure that the Santos stink sticks to every House Republican.