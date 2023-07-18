Kevin McCarthy Claims That The American People Are Tired Of Trump Being Indicted

Facebook

Speaker Kevin McCarthy tried to sell the idea that Trump being indicted for 1/6 was a Biden political operation, then claimed that the American people are tired of it.

Chad Pergram of Fox News tweeted:

2) McCarthy: So what do they do now? Weaponized government to go after their number one opponent? It's time and time again. I think the American public is tired of this. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 18, 2023

Speaker McCarthy knows that what he is suggesting is total nonsense. Trump has not been indicted yet, and the Speaker of the House is criticizing an indictment that he hasn’t seen. McCarthy’s comments are an irresponsible abuse of power, but that is what political observers have come to expect from him.

McCarthy has few options. He has welded himself and his political future to Donald Trump. He was immediately criticized in Trump land when he let it slip that he thought that Trump might not be the best person for the job of being the Republican nominee in 2024.

The idea that the American people are tired of watching Trump be held accountable for his alleged crimes is nonsensical.

Most Americans have been waiting for Trump to be held accountable for trying to stage a coup and overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost since the former president left office.

The criticism has been that the Department of Justice has not moved quickly enough to prosecute Donald Trump and his fellow coup plotters.

Even by the low standards that he has already set for himself, Kevin McCarthy seems to be out of ways to defend Trump.