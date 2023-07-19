Kevin McCarthy Admits Jim Jordan’s Weaponization Of Government Committee Was Created To Save Trump

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Speaker Kevin McCarthy admitted that the real reason Jim Jordan’s Weaponization of Government subcommittee was created was to save Trump.

McCarthy said on Fox News when he was asked what can the House do about Jack Smith indicting Trump as part of the 1/6 investigation, “The one thing we could do is continue to put forth showing the two different judicial systems in America I mean, if you’re part of Biden Inc family you get treated one way everybody else gets treated differently every time (former) President Trump goes up in the polls they come after him this is one of the fundamental reasons why when we took the majority we created the weaponization committee because we are going after this is wrong tomorrow.”

Video:

Watters: Wha’ts going on with this looming indictment of Donald Trump? Can the House do anything about that? McCarthy:… This is one of the fundamental reasons why when we took the majority we created the weaponization committee pic.twitter.com/uUH6V1yVik — Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2023

Speaker McCarthy said the quiet part out loud. The weaponization committee was never about investigating government abuse of power. The committee always had only one purpose to keep Donald Trump out of jail before the conclusion of the 2024 presidential election.

The whistleblowers, as Republicans call them, are fake. They are on the payroll of Trump allies.

House Republicans have yet to come up with a single shred of credible evidence against President Biden, nor have they come up with any evidence of any wrong that was done to Donald Trump.

All of the pretexts that Republicans use are designed to cover up the fact that they are using their House majority to protect Donald Trump.