Trump Has A Volcanic Meltdown Signaling 1/6 Indictment Is Coming

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump took to his social media platform to accuse every single prosecutor investigating him of a conspiracy and post memes calling on Congress to stop his indictment.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States? Have they looked at recent poll numbers? Why didn’t they bring these ridiculous charges years before – Why did they wait to bring them NOW – A virtually unheard of scenario? PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

How many times can Crooked Joe Biden’s DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, TOGETHER WITH THEIR LOCAL DEMOCRAT D.A.’S & A.G.’S, INDICT HIS POLITICAL OPPONENT DURING THE COURSE OF THE CAMPAIGN? DO THEY UNDERSTAND THE DAMAGE BEING DONE TO AMERICA? IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. WE MUST STOP THESE “MONSTERS” FROM FURTHER DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!

Trump then spent his overnight/morning posting various memes about how Congress must stop his indictment and how he will overcome.

The eruption from the former president is part of a familiar pattern. When a criminal indictment is coming the first thing that Trump does is try to explain it away through claims of persecution, conspiracy, or both.

Donald Trump also appears to see no difference between himself and the United States of America. To Trump, he is America. In his mind, when Trump is indicted, the country is harmed.

No president is the United States of America. The presidency is a position within the government, not the embodiment of the country. Presidents aren’t monarchs. The idea that Republicans are floating of consolidating government power within the president is fundamentally undemocratic, and it is his contempt for democracy that is driving Trump’s rage at his legal woes.

Donald Trump doesn’t think he should be held accountable, and this belief is the likely motive behind his alleged criminal activities and why he can’t believe that any of this is happening.