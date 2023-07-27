Trump Told That He Could Be Indicted At Any Moment For Trying To Overturn The 2020 Election

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump’s lawyers have reportedly been told that a criminal indictment could be coming at any moment today for the former president’s plot to overturn the 2020 election.

Andrea Mitchell reported on MSNBC:

Members of the Trump grand jury have been seen entering the courthouse where an indictment on charges related to January 6 and the attempt to over the election could be handed up at any moment. Three sources with direct knowledge telling NBC News that Trump’s attorneys met this morning with prosecutors in the special counsel’s office and have been told to expect an indictment.

Sources from inside Trump’s inner circle say they are prepared for the grand jury to vote today. The grand jury is meeting right now, we believe for the first time since last Thursday when, as expected, the former president, did not exercise his opportunity to testify himself. Four days after Jack Smith sent — that was four days after he sent Mr. Trump a letter notifying him he was a target of the investigation.

Video:

" Members of the Trump grand jury have been seen entering the courthouse where an indictment on charges related to January 6 and the attempt to over the election could be handed up at any moment." pic.twitter.com/pK8baaIK24 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 27, 2023

All of the previous Trump criminal indictments have been important, but any indictment of the former president related to alleged crimes committed during his plot to overturn the 2020 election would be massive. It is the sort of indictment that can’t be compartmentalized and kept out of the 2024 election.

A criminal indictment for Trump’s conduct will verify that the former president has attacked democracy. It also would also confirm the point that his attack on our form of government is ongoing.

Trump and Republicans have spent years denying that democracy is under attack, but Jack Smith should be able to paint the most comprehensive portrait yet of Trump’s plot to destroy democracy so that he could stay in power.

A 1/6 grand jury indictment would be a game changer for the 2024 election, the power of te presidency, and the nation.