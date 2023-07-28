Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about the Republican culture war.,

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Obliterates Justice Alito’s Entitlement

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wrecked Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s claim that SCOTUS is above regulation by Congress.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is correct. Alito thinks that the Supreme Court is above checks and balances, but that is not how the system of governance works in the United States. A Supreme Court justice is not a monarch who is above checking by the people. Those checks are designed to come via the representatives that the people send to Congress.

There is an air of entitlement in the conservative Supreme Court majority that clearly thinks it is above the law. The conservatives on the Highest Court In The Land don’t believe that Congress should have the ability to impose ethics rules on them or tell them how long they can sit on the bench or even how many of them are allowed to serve at a time.

It may come as a shock to Justice Alito, but despite his best efforts, we still have a democracy in the United States, and no one in government is above the system of checks and balances.

Alito’s view is undemocratic, and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is reminding everyone which party in this country is defending democracy.

