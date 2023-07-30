Trump’s Crazed Sunday Rant Suggests He Knows The Worst Is Yet To Come

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The walls built by felony indictments stacked one on one are closing in, and Donald Trump appears to be feeling the pressure as evidenced by his Sunday rant.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

The Crooked Election Interference “Thugs” from the DOJ, headed by the worst Thug of them all, Deranged Jack Smith, are now admitting that the Mar-a-Lago Security Tapes were NOT DELETED. That’s not what they were illegally leaking to the press. These guys should be prosecuted for MISCONDUCT. Also, whatever happened to Crooked Joe’s Documents? Where are the ones he sent and stored in Chinatown? Is Deranged Jack going to Indict him for this and, at the same time, receiving BRIBES FROM CHINA?

…

Same as the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. They knowingly accuse you of a fake crime, a crime that they actually make up, you fight these false charges hard, and they try and get you on “obstruction.” We are dealing with sick and evil people!

…

MAR-A-LAGO SECURITY TAPES WERE NOT DELETED. THEY WERE VOLUNTARILY HANDED OVER TO THE THUGS, HEADED UP BY DERANGED JACK SMITH. WE DID NOT EVEN GO TO COURT TO STOP THEM FROM GETTING THESE TAPES. I NEVER TOLD ANYBODY TO DELETE THEM. PROSECUTORIAL FICTION & MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

The rant has all of the traditional hallmarks of Donald Trump the wounded political animal.

Trump is trying to discredit the accusers (Jack Smith and the DOJ), deflect (Biden bribery), erase the past (Russia), and rewrite history (security tapes).

It is Trump’s infatuation with the claim that he attempted to have the security tapes destroyed that stands out. Trump has a long history of indicating what he actually did by where he most strongly focuses his denials. The charge about the security tapes has gotten to Trump because it means the DOJ has gotten inside information about what was going on at Mar-a-Lago, and Trump can’t stop the informational bleeding.

Donald Trump continues to fight these charges as if they are political problems, but as the charges pile up and with more soon to be coming, Trump is trying to manage today while seemingly worrying about worse developments that are yet to come.