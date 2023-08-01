2 Former Republican Candidates Charged With Tampering With Voting Machines In Michigan

Facebook

Two former Republican candidates who are loyal to Donald Trump have been charged with felonies related to possessing and tampering with voting machines in Michigan.

Via The AP:

Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was charged with undue possession of a voting machine and conspiracy, according to Oakland County court records.

Daire Rendon, a former Republican state representative, was charged with conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine and false pretenses.

These are the latest Michigan indictments related to Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. A pro-Trump lawyer said that she was felony indicted in the voting machine plot, and the state also felony indicted 16 fake Trump electors.

The message being sent by law enforcement in Michigan is that no one will get away with corrupting democracy and messing with elections in their state.

A similar plot unfolded in Georgia, where voting machines were tampered with and data extracted. In Fulton County, Georgia, DA Fani Willis got the fake electors to flip and take immunity deals in exchange for their testimony.

Willis appears to be going after those who masterminded the plot. It will be interesting to see if the same trajectory is about to unfold in Michigan.