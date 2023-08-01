James Comer Sounds Defeated After His Star Biden Bribery Witness Bombs

Facebook

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer went on Fox News to do damage control after his Biden bribery star witness Devon Archer was a complete backfire, and Comer sounded defeated.

Comer was asked if he would be able to prove the Biden bribery allegations, and he answered, “I sure hope so. I do believe that there’s a lot of smoke, and where there’s smoke, there’s fire. We just heard testimony today that Joe Biden lied to the American people.

Hannity: Do you believe this is officially the Joe Biden bribery allegation and do you believe you will be able to prove that? Comer: I hope so. pic.twitter.com/Wtd4gll1v2 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 1, 2023

Comer is now reduced to hoping that he can prove the Joe Biden bribery allegation. The problem is the same as it has always been. Republicans have no evidence that Biden did anything wrong. The evidence that has been presented to Republicans like Comer and Jordan is that President Biden did nothing wrong at all.

There is no impeachable offense. There is no bribery. There is no interference with the Justice Department. James Comer has spent months and millions of taxpayer dollars and has no scandal to show for his wasted time and taxpayer money.

House Republicans will press forward and try to impeach the President, but the debunked 1023 form and Devon Archer were the big plays that were supposed to lead to impeachment.

Instead, Republicans have watched it all fall apart, and the situation is only going to get worse if Comer keeps trying to press impeachment.