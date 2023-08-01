Trump Charged with Conspiracy Against the Right to Vote and Have One’s Vote Counted

Facebook

The DC grand jury 1/6 indictment against former president Donald Trump includes charges for a conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.

From the indictment:

4. Shortly after election day, the Defendant also pursued unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes and subverting the election results. In so doing, the Defendant perpetrated three criminal conspiracies:

a. A conspiracy to defraud the United States by using dishonesty, fraud, and deceit to impair, obstruct, and defeat the lawful federal government function by which the results of the presidential election are collected, counted, and certified by the federal government, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371;

b. A conspiracy to corruptly obstruct and impede the January 6 congressional proceeding at which the collected results of the presidential election are counted and certified (“the certification proceeding”), in violation of 18

U.S.C. § 1512(k); and

c. A conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 241.

Each of these conspiracies—which built on the widespread mistrust the Defendant was creating through pervasive and destabilizing lies about election fraud—targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election (“the federal government function”).

Trump has been indicted for trying to steal the votes of American citizens. Our votes are a sacred right. The government made the point that each of the conspiracies “targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government.”

Trump and his Republican helpers are accused of targeting the bedrock function of the federal government. This man is running for president again and the majority of the Republican Party has enabled him to do so by continuing to lie about the 2020 election and the other crimes of which he is accused.

Trump being charged with a conspiracy against the right to vote and have one’s vote counted needs to be highlighted and underlined.

Donald Trump and the many people who helped him try to defraud Americans of their votes are finally be held accountable.