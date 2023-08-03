Trump Is Spending His Pre-Arraignment Time Melting Down

Facebook

Trump has spent his day posting memes, videos, attacking the federal judge, attacking the Biden family, and demanding a change in venue before his arraignment.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION. IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

…

Biden and his family steal Millions and Millions of Dollars, including BRIBES from foreign countries, and I’m headed to D.C. to be ARRESTED for protesting a CROOKED ELECTION. UNFAIR VENUE, UNFAIR JUDGE. We are a Nation in Decline. MAGA!!!

As the indictment states, Trump knows that the election wasn’t crooked, or cheated, or stolen, but he is clinging to that justification because if ever publicly admits that there was nothing wrong with the 2020 election, his defense of his alleged criminal actions will crumble, so he keeps repeating the Big Lie.

Trump is leaning heavily into his self-created mythology that he is a persecuted savior, but just like everything else with Trump, the former president only seems capable of one script at a time which he pounds into the ground so often that even his most devoted supporters tire of it, and the act wears thin.

Donald Trump is going to spend the rest of the day after his arraignment attempting to deflect, distract, and deny.

These Trump arraignment days have become routine. The bad news for the former president is that there is no more shock value in seeing a former president plead not guilty before a judge.

Trump’s political career runs on outrage, and when the outrage fades, so will Donald J Trump.