Jack Smith Seeks Protective Order Restricting Trump

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Special Counsel Jack Smith is seeking a protective order that would limit what Trump can say and how he can view discovery materials related to his 1/6 case.

NBC News reported:

In a court filing, attorneys with the special counsel Jack Smith’s office requested U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ensure that sensitive materials are used by Trump’s defense team for trial only, and that the former president view the materials in the presence of his lawyers.

“All the proposed order seeks to prevent is the improper dissemination or use of discovery materials, including to the public,” they wrote. “Such a restriction is significant in this case because the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him.”

Prosecutors also are seeking to make sure that Trump must view discovery evidence in the presence of his attorneys, which is a wise move given that the defendant in this case has stolen classified documents and shown them to members of the public in the recent past, but that is a different federal criminal case against Donald Trump.

Jack Smith is getting out ahead of Trump. It is clear that Smith will not put up with Trump’s threats and games.

The days of Donald Trump doing whatever he wants to whoever he wants look to be over.

There will not be any more of the former president rampaging on social media and attacking those who are trying to hold him accountable without consequences.

Trump has had protective orders issued against him in previous cases, but the importance of the 1/6 case means that the court should take all steps necessary to ensure a fair trial.