Trump Is Now Attacking The 1/6 Judge And Escalating Toward Being Locked Up

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump has moved beyond attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith to now attacking Judge Tanya Chutkan as the former president is escalating his threats and attacks.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE “ASSIGNED” TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE. EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF D.C.

There are many reasons why Trump doesn’t want to be tried in DC. The Capitol is a diverse, and heavily Democratic city. It is also a hub for political media, which means that it will be more difficult for Trump and his team to spin and misinform about the trial. The real problem that Trump has with DC is that it is a majority-minority city. Biden and Harris also received 92% of the vote in Washington, DC in 2020.

Trump doesn’t want to be tried with non-white people on his jury, which is both racist and insulting to the American people. Donald Trump thinks that he can only get a fair trial if the trial takes place in a place where he won.

Trump’s alleged crimes were committed in Washington, DC, so why should the case be moved? Being a racist doesn’t entitle Trump to a new jurisdiction,

If Trump keeps attacking prosecutors and the judge, he is likely to be slapped with a gag order, and if he violates the gag order, he might wind up sharing a cell with some of the domestic terrorists that he incited to action on 1/6.