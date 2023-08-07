Trump’s Lawyers Offer Deranged Theory About Biden’s Coffee Mug

Facebook

Trump’s lawyers argue that President Joe Biden’s Dark Brandon coffee mug is a veiled reference to his prosecution.

On page 3 of Trump’s response to the government seeking a protective order:

President Biden has likewise capitalized on the indictment, posting a thinly veiled reference to his administration’s prosecution of President Trump just hours before arraignment:

https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1687120734793986048 (last accessed August 6, 2023); see also Kwan Wei Kevin Tan, Joe Biden appeared to throw major shade at a thrice-indicted Trump with a new Dark Brandon meme, and Twitter loved it, Business Insider (August 3, 2023). Indeed, President Biden promised from the outset that his administration would ensure President Trump “does not become the next President again,” adding an unprecedented political dimension to this prosecution. Remarks by President Biden in Press Conference (November 9, 2022). Moreover, the Biden Justice Department waited over two-and-a-half years to seek this indictment during an election cycle in which President Trump is the leading candidate.

It is no longer enough to say that Trump has offered no defense for his actions. Trump has a defense, and it is that everything is a conspiracy against him because he is a presidential candidate. What the former president and his supporters are never able to answer is why President Biden needs to plot to eliminate Trump when he already beat him by 7 million votes in 2020.

The conspiracy falls apart when looked at from the realistic point of view that Biden and the Democrats aren’t afraid of facing Donald Trump. The Trump team’s response was a political document. There are no serious legal counterarguments made by Trump’s lawyers.

Trump has made the indictments the centerpiece of his presidential campaign, and if he is limited in any way on what he might be able to say or release related to the case, it will deal a blow to his campaign,