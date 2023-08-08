Judge Chutkan Is Blowing Up Trump’s Plan To Delay His Trial

Facebook

Judge Chutkan isn’t playing games with Donald Trump and allowing his to stall and delay his trial until after the 2024 presidential election.

Chutkan ordered:

And just like that, Judge Chutkan orders the parties to give her a couple of dates so she can hold a hearing by August 11. pic.twitter.com/iGIP5SccbX — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 8, 2023

The judge rejected Trump’s effort to delay the Monday deadline to respond to the protective order request, and then after Trump’s lawyers responded asking for a hearing, Judge Chutkan gave them less than one day to offer a couple of dates for a hearing that will take place by Friday.

Trump’s strategy isn’t legal. It is political. Trump wants to delay and bog down the court so that he can in his view win the 2024 election and make the federal criminal charges that he is facing disappear.

Judge Aileen Cannon in the classified documents is playing along. Judge Chutkan is not. The 1/6 case was always going to move faster than the classified documents case, because of the lack of national security concerns surrounding the Trump election plot prosecution.

Judges have caught on to Trump’s games, and in other cases and jurisdictions, they have expressed their anger at his abuse of the courts.

The judge in the 1/6 case isn’t going to allow Trump to drag out the process.

Donald Trump desperately wants the case moved out of DC and over to West Virginia, but that is not going to happen.

Trump is going to get the one thing that he definitely does not want, which is a speedy trial in Washington, DC.