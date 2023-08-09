State Attorney Monique Worrell Blasts Ron DeSantis As A Weak Dictator

Facebook

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Orlando State Attorney Monique Worrell for what he called ‘dereliction of duty.’ Worell responded by standing up for democracy and calling DeSantis a weak dictator.

Worrell said at a press conference, “If we are mourning anything this morning, it is the loss of democracy. I am your duly elected state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, and nothing done by a weak dictator can change that. This is an outrage. Three years ago, I was elected by the people of the Ninth Judicial Circuit to lead this circuit, to do things unconventionally, to do things differently, but I didn’t hide. I didn’t say I would do things then didn’t do them. I didn’t say I wouldn’t do things and then did them. I did exactly what I said I would do, and that is exactly what you want from an elected official.”

DeSantis said that he suspended Worrell for not pursuing strong enough criminal prosecutions, but the truth is that the governor suspended her at the same time that he fired his presidential campaign manager.

Gov. DeSantis is using Florida as a prop to boost his failing presidential campaign.

The tactic is obvious.

DeSantis suspended a black Democratic female prosecutor as a stand-in for Fani Willis. The DeSantis message to Republican primary voters is that he hates black women in power as much as Donald Trump.

It is a pathetic campaign stunt from a sad excuse for a governor who needs to accept his defeat a go crawling back to his Leprosy-infested state.