Judge Bans Trump From Having Devices That Can Copy Materials In 1/6 Case

Judge Chutkan has banned Donald Trump from having a phone, copy machine, or anything that can copy sensitive trial materials while he is reviewing them.

Judge Chutkan rules Trump will be forbidden from having a phone, copy machine, or anything else that could create a copy of the sensitive materials while he's reviewing them. Defense counsel will have to review Trump's notes to make sure he's not copying witness' personal info. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 11, 2023

Fox News also reported, “The judge said Trump can review materials without a defense attorney present but is not allowed to have his phone with him at the time, or any device that could copy or take a picture of the materials.”

The judge was concerned about protecting witnesses in the case.

Trump is not under a gag order, but the protective order has taken into account his history of mishandling and sharing government documents and classified information.

The former president may moan, groan, and throw a fit about his ‘First Amendment rights,’ but he is a criminal defendant. He lost some of his rights by allegedly engaging in illegal activity. Trump is getting off easy. Any other defendant who had as many additional felony charges are Trump is facing might have been remanded. Forget about running for president or holding rallies, Trump is lucky to still be walking the streets.