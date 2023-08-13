Dan Goldman Turns The Tables And Uses Hunter Biden To Hammer Republicans

Facebook

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) highlighted the ethics of Democrats on the Hunter Biden case while demonstrating the hypocrisy of Republicans when it comes to Trump.

Rep. Goldman said on CNN’s State Of The Union while discussing the Hunter Biden special counsel, “And this is another reflection of the true Independence of this Department of Justice, a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney investigating the president’s son. That is pretty remarkable. And you don’t hear from the other side respect for the fact that Joe Biden has stayed out of this investigation. And so I defer to Merrick Garland and David Weiss. If Hunter Biden has committed crimes, he should be charged with them. I’m a Democrat saying that. You don’t hear any currently elected Republican saying that if Donald Trump committed crimes, he should be charged with them and held accountable. That’s a critical distinction that the public needs to understand.”

Video:

Rep. Goldman hammered the major hypocrisy of Republicans running around screaming about Hunter Biden while nominating Donald Trump, who is facing roughly 80 felony counts to be their presidential nominee. The good news is that Democrats aren’t stopping calling out the hypocrisy. They will be releasing a report detailing the millions of dollars that Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner pocketed while in the White House.

Republicans know that Trump can’t win an election on his own merits, but in the process of trying to muddy the waters for Biden, they left themselves wide open to attacks on their hypocrisy regarding the Trumps..